‘Inflation-adjusted’ 4Ps cash aid gets support

Members of the minority bloc of the House of Representatives backed President Marcos’ directive to adjust cash transfers of the 4.4 million poor households benefiting from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program due to inflation.

House Minority Leader and 4Ps Party-list Rep. Marcelino “Nonoy” Libanan said the president’s directive is consistent with the recommendation of the minority bloc to increase the cash grants to 4Ps household beneficiaries periodically at a rate that is at least equal to the average annual inflation rate.

“The buying power of the cash subsidies has been eroded by sustained commodity price increases, and the only way to rectify the devaluation is to raise the amount of money being given to household beneficiaries,” Libanan said in a statement on Monday.

Libanan said the government must restore the lost purchasing power of the cash assistance if it wants the 4Ps program to succeed in reducing poverty.