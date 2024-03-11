Have a safe flight mister president

Noel B. Pabalate/PPA POOL

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, departs from Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Monday, 11 March 2024 for his Working Visit to Germany and State Visit to the Czech Republic. The back-to-back visits of President Marcos Jr. from 11 to 15 March, where he is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and with the four heads of the Czech government namely President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, heads of the Czech Parliament-Senate President Miloš Vystrčil, and President of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová in Prague, aims to strengthen bilateral relations as well as foster increased cooperation with the two nations. | via King Rodriguez, 📷Noel B. Pabalate/PPA POOL