Go cites impact of education on nation-building

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go over the weekend underscored the profound impact of education in nation-building during a gathering of aspiring professionals hosted by the Dr. Carl E. Balita Review Center at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Go was one of the guest speakers during the CBRC’s Licensure Examination for Teachers Ultimate Final Coaching which consisted of lectures for aspiring teachers to prepare them for the exam and their future teaching careers.

The senator commended Dr. Carl Balita and his team behind the Review Center for their efforts to mold future teachers and other aspiring professionals. He also provided support as well as tokens to pre-board exam top notchers and others in attendance including balls for those focusing on Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health Education.

The CBRC also celebrated luminaries in education by recognizing deans and presidents from universities nationwide for their outstanding contributions to molding future educators, awarding them with the Dakilang Pagkilala Award.

Go gave emphasis on the role of parents in ensuring a better future for their children.

As a senator, Go shared his legislative endeavors to enhance the Philippine education system. One of these measures Go co-authored is Senate Bill 1359, aimed at eliminating the “No Permit, No Exam” policy. Similarly, SBN 1864, co-authored by Go, proposes a Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies

“I have always believed that access to quality education is one of the most powerful catalysts of change. It breaks down barriers and levels the playing field. That is the reason I fight so hard to make our education system accessible, affordable, and fair for everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing Sangguniang Kabataan chairpersons during Davao Occidental’s 1st Provincial Youth Summit in Malita last Friday, 8 March, Go reminded them of their potential to be future leaders and stressed the importance of compassion in public service.

The senator highlighted his legislative efforts, including the filing of Senate Bill 197, also known as the “Magna Carta for Barangays,” to recognize and support barangay and SK officials; and SBN 427 to provide allowances and benefits for barangay health workers if enacted into law.

Additionally, he filed SBN 2504, also known as the “Salary Standardization Law VI,” which seeks to build upon the provisions of Republic Act 11466, the Salary Standardization Law 5 — a bill he co-sponsored and authored in 2019.