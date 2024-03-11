GenSan mayor: Find cop killers

General Santos City — The local government here has launched an intensified investigation on the killing of an intel police officer based in North Cotabato at Barangay Sinawal here on Sunday night.

GenSan Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao said that she has ordered City Police Director Col. Nicomedes Olaivar Jr. to conduct a deeper probe on the killing of Police Corporal Ricky Gomez, an intel officer assigned at the Carmen Municipal Police Station.

Reports disclosed that the victim was gunned down by motorcycle-riding gunmen while traversing along the Murrow Boulevard in Barangay Sinawal.