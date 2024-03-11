DoST urges: Conserve water amid El Niño

The Department of Science and Technology on Monday has appealed to the public to conserve water to mitigate the adverse effects of El Niño which is expected to persist until the second quarter of the year.

DoST Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum stressed that the public’s role in addressing the problems of the phenomenon is to conserve.

“For example, saving water, which is very normal, is something we always repeat. When brushing your teeth, do not continuously pour water from the tap. It’s better if you use a glass. The same goes for cleaning the car; I hope instead of using a hose that keeps the water flowing, [use] just a dipper and a rag,” Solidom said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

He added that along with wise consumption of water, the public should also practice conserving energy.