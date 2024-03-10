U.S. backs Law Enforcement training for females

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson welcomes the INL Regional Women in Law Enforcement Training delegates from the Philippines at the US.

The United States Embassy’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, sponsored the participation of eight Filipino delegates at the “INL Regional Women in Law Enforcement Training” held from 26 February to 1 March in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Personnel from the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Corrections, and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources attended the training together with their counterparts from Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Facilitated by experts from the US Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, the training covered fundamental topics including leadership, emotional intelligence, change management, and project management.

It culminated with the development of a project charter for each participating country that identifies gaps and opportunities to improve the status of women working in law enforcement organizations.

“As we celebrate Women’s Month, it is only fitting that we take this opportunity to shine a spotlight on your remarkable achievements and contributions,” US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said.

“The US Embassy looks forward to continued collaboration in building a future where women in law enforcement, and all sectors, are celebrated, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential,” she added.

“The INL Regional Women in Law Enforcement Training Workshop provided an opportunity for women in the law enforcement sector to promote women empowerment, gender equality, and inclusion,” PNP Colonel Nieves dela Peña said.

It served as a venue to strengthen collaboration and support among women in the law enforcement sector in the region, gain new knowledge and share best practices that can help in developing strategic plans in respective countries and organizations.

INL works with Philippine law enforcement agencies in countering crime, illegal drugs, and instability, as well as expanding programs promoting gender equality in the sector.