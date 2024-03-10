Rizal crackdowns on criminality

At least 11 individuals were arrested in overnight anti-criminality operations conducted by police stations in Rizal province over the weekend.

Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Felipe Maraggun said various police operations were conducted to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs, wanted persons, and illegal gambling.

In the campaign against illegal drugs, the Rizal PNP conducted four separate buy-bust operations that resulted in the arrest of six suspects.

Seized in the operations were 15.68 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated drug price of P106,624.

Two separate manhunt operations were also conducted that resulted in the arrest of two other wanted persons.

Meanwhile, three persons were apprehended in the campaign against illegal gambling.

The arrested suspects are now detained at the custodial facilities of the police stations that have arrested them while preparing the documentation to the complaints they will face.