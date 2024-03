LATEST

'Just keep swimming' ๐ŸŠโ€โ™‚๏ธ

LOOK: Children are enjoying a swim at Manila Bay on Sunday, 10 March 2024 to cool off a 30 degrees Celsius Manila heat. As per PAGASA, El Niรฑo season is between March to April this year and they are now preparing for the incoming La Niรฑa or rainy season.