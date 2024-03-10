DSWD, Cebu province pave future collab

Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian said Saturday that he and Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia have discussed possible collaboration to improve the delivery of social services in the province.

Gatchalian issued the statement after paying Garcia a courtesy call on Friday, 8 March, at the provincial capitol.

He revealed that they talked about food security and sustainability programs, as well as social protection for persons with disabilities in the province.

The DSWD chief also introduced the agency’s Food Stamp and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations programs, among others. Other DSWD officials were with Gatchalian during his visit to Garcia.

Gatchalian was in Cebu City, where he led the ceremonial kick-off activity for the implementation of the DSWD’s Tara Basa! Tutoring Program in the city.

He also checked the operation of food pack handling at the Visayas Disaster Resource Centre in Tingub, Mandaue City.

The VDRC serves as the DSWD’s central disaster resource hub in the Visayas region, which can produce 15,000 family food packs daily.