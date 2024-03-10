DILG: 7 waterway cleanups in 7 weeks

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Saturday continued his push for the administration’s Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan, or KALINISAN, sa Bagong Pilipinas program.

In a visit to Navotas City, Abalos engaged Mayor John Reynald M. Tiangco and 500 Navoteños who joined the early morning cleanup activity at Barangay Daanghari Coastal Dike in reciting the pledge of commitment for cleaner communities.

Abalos cited a report from the National Solid Waste Management Commission that some 22 million tons of garbage are produced annually in the country, with Metro Manila topping the list of waste producers at 3.65-million.

Navotas City alone produces 28,193 tons of garbage annually, the majority of which are plastic that end up in the ocean.

The DILG chief said the dumping of waste in waterways that lead to the sea could destroy marine life and products and result in fewer catch for fisherfolk.

For Tiangco, even though Navotas City has 72 pumping stations, regular weekly coastal cleanup is very important to keep the city flood-free.

Launched in January this year, KALINISAN program ignites the bayanihan spirit of the Filipinos as they take an active stance in maintaining cleanliness and promoting sustainable development.

The activity in Navotas City was participated by representatives from other national government offices, academe and other stakeholders.

Barangay Daanghari Coastal Dike is the seventh area in seven weeks visited by Abalos as part of the KALINISAN campaign.