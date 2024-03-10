CDC opens more OJT slots

CLARK FREEPORT — The Clark Development Corporation and two higher education institutions in the region have signed agreements to provide on-the-job training opportunities for undergraduate students.

CDC president and CEO Agnes VST Devanadera said the Jose C. Feliciano College and University of the Assumption signed a memorandum of agreement with CDC.

She said the initiative aligns with the “town and gown” doctrine, ensuring that the curriculum remains relevant to the country’s developmental priorities and economic strategies.

“This partnership addresses unemployment and guides students toward better career paths. Through internships, we nurture leadership and identify students’ potential,” Devanadera said.

Signing the agreements were Atty. Jerome Jose F. Paras, vice president for finance at JCFC; and Rev. Fr. Joselito Henson, president of UA.

She highlighted how integrating training into undergraduate curricula bridges the gap between theoretical learning and practical insights into the service industry.

The collaboration will also enhance job matching between the CDC and its locators, she explained.

JCFC and UA expressed gratitude for the CDC’s support.

“We are thankful to the CDC for this partnership, allowing our students to experience a top-class organization like the CDC. We look forward to more collaborations,” Atty. Paras said.

Fr. Henson echoed similar sentiments, stating, “CDC is a dream workplace for many. This partnership will greatly contribute to our students’ growth and job readiness.”

In addition to JCFC and UA, CDC previously partnered with the University of Northeastern Philippines in July 2023 and is set to sign agreements with the National University-Clark and the Dominican College of Tarlac Inc.