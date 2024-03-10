Bangsamoro poll code implementation pushed

An election watchdog over the weekend called for swift action on the implementation of the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act. 35, also known as the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, a year after it was passed by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.

“The said law embodies the collective aspirations and tireless efforts of both government and non-government stakeholders and represents great progress toward the realization of autonomy under the 1987 Philippine Constitution,” the Legal Network for Truthful Elections or LENTE said.

“The enactment of this Code stands as a pivotal achievement, propelling the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao towards a safer, accountable, transparent, and inclusive electoral process,” it added.

The group also urged the Commission on Elections to expedite the finalization and dissemination of the implementing rules and regulations for the Bangsamoro Electoral Code.

It said the timely release of the IRR “is a critical stride in ensuring that every member of the Bangsamoro community is well-informed and empowered to actively engage in the forthcoming first BARMM Parliamentary Elections next year.”

LENTE also called on organizations, working inside and outside the region, to prioritize public education on the BARMM Electoral Code and the Parliamentary System of Government.

“It is imperative for organizations to forge collaborative partnerships, ensuring a synergistic approach that eliminates redundancy and maximizes outreach to every eligible BARMM voter,” it further said.

It also appealed to the BARMM electorate “to exercise their right and responsibility as citizens by registering to vote and considering active participation, either by running for office or becoming a part of a regional political party.”

“Diverse levels of engagement in the electoral process are indispensable for shaping the future of the BARMM, and ensuring that regional government truly reflects the will and aspirations of the Bangsamoro,” LENTE continued.

“We join everyone in celebrating the anniversary of the passage of the Bangsamoro Electoral Code with a renewed commitment to regional parliamentary elections that thrive on the principles of accountability, transparency, and inclusiveness which inspires public confidence.”