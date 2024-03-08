VP Sara fetes women’s outstanding role

In line with the observance of the International Women’s Day, Vice President Sara Duterte recognized the outstanding contribution of the women “in our progress as an independent country.”

“For us, there should always be space, opportunity, or freedom for the women to decide and show their ability, wisdom, strength, and inherent qualities that are important in our life,” said the Vice President.

She added that the International Women’s Day is also a time to identify and discuss the cause of misfortune and hardship of the women such as violence and tragedy.

Duterte cited Dr. Sharmaine Baroquillo, a government employee who was a victim of violence, and a female lawyer who was a member of the New People’s Army who died in Bohol while fighting the rotten ideology of terrorism and overthrowing the government.

“There are also mothers of young people who were armed and victims of NPA’s deception who are still missing or unable to return home alive,” Duterte said. “Let’s also not forget mothers, wives, or siblings of the policemen and soldiers who sacrificed their own lives for our country.”