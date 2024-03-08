Rhian Ramos proud pa rin

Aminado ang aktres na si Rhian Ramos na talagang proud siya ngayong nakagawa siya ng isang makabuluhan at napapanahong pelikula tungkol sa papel ng mga kababaihan sa isang lipunang nadodomina ng mga kalalakihan.

Ang nasabing pelikula – ang “Miss Probinsyana” ay “very important and timely,” ayon pa sa dalaga.

“Yes, because it’s Women’s Month and also because it’s also 2024. We’re already in an age where women are discovering how much they can achieve. I think, it’s important to have stories of inspiring women like Ms. Marje because whenever a woman achieves something, I feel like I achieve it, too. It’s not just for one person’s benefit, it’s for all of us. That’s why it’s important and I’m happy this is showing now,” sabi ni Rhian.

At dahil base ang kuwento sa tunay na buhay ni Ms. Aviso kaya may hand din siya sa pagpili ng gaganap at si Rhian daw ang kanyang personal choice.

“I’m a fan of Rhian Ramos,” sabi ni Ms. Marje. “She really took it the next level. Iyong portrayal niya sa role, she really embraced it. I was lucky to be watching the first few scenes and I was like, ‘OMG, this is me.’ Everyone around me is saying the same thing. Rhian exemplifies me very much. I think it’s very important. Iyong portrayal niya ng character that brings life and brings a lot of importance to the reality of the film.”

Bilang paghahanda raw sa kanyang role, inaral ni Rhian ang mga galawan sa mundo ni Ms. Aviso -- ang corporate world.

“There’s a lot of professional speak that I’m not used to. Professional terms in companies I’m not used to in saying or hearing of,” paliwanag ni Rhian. “I also educated myself a little on mental health. This also touches not only on the challenges of the professional world but also psychologically for people.”

Dagdag pa ni Rhian, umaasa rin siyang sa pamamagitan ng kanilang pelikula ay maka-inspire pa sila ng mga kababaihan sa kanilang pangangarap at pagpupunyagi sa buhay.

“It’s about kung paano nagiging limited ang options with work and education and all of that pag lumaki ka sa probinsya. Before doing this movie, there’s so many untold stories na ako di rin ako aware kung gaano ka-limited ang options outside of the main cities like Manila, Cebu or Davao. Di ako aware na para bang ito lang ang options mo for the future. It’s also like you’re not free to dream. I hope a lot of women watch this and fear not the freedom of whatever they dream of,” sabi ng dalaga.