Muslims observe Ramadhan

JOLO, Sulu Province — The religious community in this province has announced that the moonsighting — which will determine the start of the holy month of Ramadhan — will be observed on Sunday at the open field area inside the local port of Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan on Friday said that members of the religious community here —a representatives from Jamaah Tabligh, Sabiel Al Mothadeen, Sulu Ulama Council for Peace and Development, Community Imam and with the participation of Religious Scholars met at the Sulu Area Coordinating Center on Thursday.

“The religious group unanimously agreed to adopt 10 March 2024, Sunday as the day for the moonsighting to determine the start of the month of Ramadhan 2024,” Tan said.

According to Ustadz Sharif Jul Asiri J Abirin, Mufti Of Sulu, 10 March follows the Declaration of the Grand Mufti Ustadz Abdulbaki Abubakar of Darul Iftah of Region 9 and Palawan for the moonsighting and is the equivalent to the 29th of Shaban in the Hijra Calendar.