Bulalacao farmers receive aid

To ensure livelihood recovery following the present adverse effects of El Niño, the Department of Agriculture distributed financial aid to the farmers of Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro, which was placed under a state of calamity last month following immense agricultural damages and losses and the drying of its river responsible for irrigation.

The DA Regional Field Office in Mimaropa reported Thursday that around 927 farmers from the hard-hit town received cash assistance from the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund-Rice Farmers Financial Assistance Program.

Meanwhile, 215 farmers in the municipality of Mansalay are set to receive cash aid on Friday.

According to DA, citing reports from the RFFA, about 2,559 farmers from the municipality in the second district of Oriental Mindoro will receive cash aid under the Program, which will distribute over P13,178,850 cash assistance.

Farmers in the first district, on the other hand, will receive financial assistance on 9 to 10 March at the Bagong Pilipinas Service Fair.

Under the RCEF, those eligible for the RFFA Program are rice farmers who are registered in the Registry Systems for Basic Sectors in Agriculture and have arable land of two hectares or less.