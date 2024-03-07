BoC solidifies ties with WCO

The Bureau of Customs has strengthened its partnership with the World Customs Organization to start a risk management stocktaking and multi-year Mercator collaboration recently.

In a meeting, BoC officials as well as representatives from the External Affairs Office and Risk Management Office stressed that there is a need to enhance risk management practices in the customs sector.

According to the BoC, the discussions emphasized the significance of efficient risk management, which is acknowledged as the cornerstone tactic for carrying out the BoC’s goals.

The experts underscored the importance of upholding a flexible and effective risk management framework in order to effectively tackle changing obstacles and augment operational efficiency.