Three more senators signed manifesto of support for Zubiri

Three more senators signed the manifesto of support to keep Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri as the Senate President following the rumored coup over the weekend.

In a press briefing, Zubiri disclosed that Senators Robin Padilla, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., and Jinggoy Estrada, joined the 14 other senators that originally signed the manifesto.

Estrada and Revilla were among those rumored to replace him.

Those who have already signed the manifesto were Senate President Pro Tempore Lorna Regina "Loren" Legarda, Senate Majority Leader Emmanuel Joel Villanueva, Senators Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay, Christopher "Bong" Go, Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Sherwin Gatchalian, Manuel "Lito" Lapid, Mary Grace Poe, Francis Tolentino, Rafael "Raffy" Tulfo, and Mark Villar.

Zubiri himself also signed the document.

Prior to this, he expressed gratitude to his colleagues who had signed the manifesto of support for him.

“I thank my fellow Senators—everyone who already signed the statement of support, as well as those who have signified intent to sign it too,” he said.

“Their support is the hallmark of a strong Senate, unmoved by any noise, and always united in our service to the nation,” he added.

Zubiri said he expects more senators would support the resolution in the coming days.

“I was not the one who initiated it. Others have yet to sign because they are not here,” he said.

He noted that Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano – who are both abroad — are set to sign the manifesto. Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero is expected to sign too.

Protect the Senate

The Senate chief stated that Senators Cynthia Villar and Imee Marcos had given their support even though they did not sign the document.

“They also gave their support. They do not want any trouble. Our country is facing many challenges. We must show support to our institution,” he said.

Villar earlier bared that a manifesto of support had been roaming around in the upper chamber. She, however, said that she did not see the document itself, hence, she did not sign it.

Likewise, Marcos said she did not see such a document.

In a separate interview, the lawmaker, however, said she would not sign the manifesto as she has been “traumatized” by anything that has something to do with signature gathering.

"I'm tired of signatures, stop asking me for signatures,” she said.

Zubiri said he would continue with his job to protect the Senate.

“That is my job description as the Senate President, and I will continue to do that so we can’t be dictated upon,” he said.

Villar previously said that she has no problem with who would lead the Senate as long as the chamber would be “protected.”

Villar, a senior member of the Senate, was among those considered potential contenders for Zubiri's post.

Charter change

Meanwhile, Zubiri said he does not want to speculate as to the source of the rumored plot to unseat him as the upper chamber’s leader.

He, however, said that it may have something to do with the Charter change.

“There was a lot [pressure]. Maybe because of the Cha-cha. I can’t speculate. I don’t want to make a guess because this is part of our job,” he said.

Marcos and Ejercito earlier attributed the “pressure” to oust Zubiri to their counterparts in the House of Representatives.

When asked about his reaction to the said statement, the Senate chief refused to comment.

“I do not want to comment on House and Senate tension. As of now, we had a bicam, we are all in handshake and smiles for the country,” he said.

To recall, both members of Congress engaged in verbal exchanges amid the lower chamber’s fresh bid to amend the 1987 Constitution through a People’s Initiative.

The People’s Initiative signature drive, allegedly marred by corruption, resulted in two versions of resolutions which are being tackled separately by both Houses.