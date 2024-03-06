Subic Freeport eyes Spanish ‘sisterport’ agreement

Subic Bay Freeport — This premier Freeport is looking into entering a Sisterport Agreement with two Spanish ports that will promote more businesses and shipping traffic in the Philippines and Spain.

During a visit by Federation of Philippine American Chamber of Commerce director Numeriano Bouffard, the official suggested to Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority chairperson and administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño to sign a Sisterport Agreement with the Ports of Barcelona and Bilbao.

“This is certainly welcome news to both our countries. Both the Ports of Barcelona and Bilbao are gearing towards conducting business in renewable energies, something that the Subic Bay Freeport could learn from,” Aliño said.

He added that the Sisterport Agreement between the Subic Bay Freeport and the Ports of Barcelona and Bilbao will be through the business network of FPACC as part of their Memorandum of Understanding with the SBMA to promote mutual business interest trade and business.