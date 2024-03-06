NATION

SGA plebiscite security seen

ENSURING PEACE. Commission on Elections chair George Erwin Garcia and Commissioner Aimee Ferolino (seated, 2nd and 3rd from left) lead a command conference with police and military officials at the Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen headquarters in General Santos City on Tuesday (March 5, 2024). They discussed security preparations for the April 13 plebiscite in the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area in North Cotabato for the creation of eight towns. (Photo courtesy of 6th Infantry Division)

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Police and military authorities in South Central have laid out the necessary security preparations for the scheduled plebiscite on April 13 in the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

This was assured by 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central commander Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera and Police Regional Office 12 director Police Brig Gen. Jimili Macaraeg during the Command Conference held at the Multi-Purpose Hall of PRO-2 in Tambler, General Santos City last Monday.

According to Commission on Elections chairperson George Erwin Garcia, the plebiscite on the creation of eight municipalities in 63 barangays in the province is scheduled for 13 April.

Meantime, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim called on the people of the 63 barangays to vote during plebiscite.

