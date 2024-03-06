SC decision on STS not yet final, says MMDA

As far as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is concerned, the Supreme Court decision prohibiting 15 Metro Manila local government units from issuing traffic violation tickets is not final and executory.

According to MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Don Artes, traffic enforcers of local government units in Metro Manila may continue apprehending erring drivers and issue citation tickets for traffic violations.

Artes told motorists that if local traffic enforcers will apprehend them, they should refrain from arguing that they are no longer allowed to apprehend and issue citation tickets because it is not yet final and executory.

He added that the SC decision is favorable to the MMDA as it recognizes MMDA’s power to regulate traffic and pass legislation.

“What is important is the recognition that the MMDA, through the Metro Manila Council, has the power to pass resolutions regarding traffic. In effect, earlier decision was reversed,” Artes said.

The MMDA chief said that members of the Metro Manila Council will be convened to discuss the implications of the SC decision and explore options available.

“We have to study the implications of the SC decision not only to the individual respondents but its impact to traffic in Metro Manila,” Artes said.