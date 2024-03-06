RBH 6 passage a 'big challenge' for Senate – Zubiri

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Wednesday admitted that the eventual passage of the Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 is going to be a “big challenge” for him.

Zubiri, one of the authors of the RBH 6, which proposes specific amendments to the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, pointed out that the recent squabble between the Senate and the House of Representatives could be a factor.

“It’s a challenge. It’s a big challenge. I think the squabble with our friends in the House and here in the Senate is one of the factors. It led to a trust issue,” he said.

“I mentioned it to President [Ferdinand Marcos Jr.]. We could still get 18 votes but at this point in time, it’s a challenge but the commitment is we are going to have a debate about it,” he added.

This, after Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III bared that at least eight senators are considering voting against the RBH 6.

To gain passage, the RBH 6, which proposes amendments to economic provisions that concern public services, education, and the advertising industry, needs the approval of at least three-fourths of the upper chamber’s 24 members, or at least 18 votes.

Pimentel said he is counting on Senator Cynthia Villar and her son, Senator Mark Villar, to vote against the passage of the RBH 6.

Zubiri said he is aware that one of the concerns of his colleagues is the possible amendment to the political provisions of the Charter.

“That is why it is important that we set the rules about it. One of the concerns was because of Cha-cha [but] there’s still a majority in the Senate quite believe that there’s a need to amend the economic provision,” he said.

“It might be a trap, hence, there is a slight trust issue,” he added.