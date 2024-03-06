PNP shoots itself in the foot for allowing civilians carry high-powered guns – Imee

"The Philippine National Police’s move to allow civilians to bring high-powered firearms would pose risks to the public’s safety, including to themselves," Senator Imee Marcos said Wednesday.

"The PNP is shooting itself in the foot and compromising law enforcement efficiency and, above all, public safety," Marcos said in a statement.

According to the senator, the PNP recently introduced an amendment in the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition that will allow the issuance of civilian licenses for M-14 rifles and other semi-automatic weapons with a caliber of 7.62mm and below.

Marcos feared that such a move would pave the way to a rise in criminality, terrorism, arms smuggling, and widespread violence in the upcoming elections next year.

"Do we want a proliferation of shooting violence like in the U.S.? Who is lobbying for firearms manufacture and imports?" she asked.

The senator added that the PNP's recent changes to the IRR of the firearms and ammunition law will complicate the government's task of decommissioning rebel firearms.

The "glacial pace" of accomplishing the task led Marcos to call for an ongoing investigation through Senate Resolution 321 filed in November last year.

"When killings occur, penalties for firearm misuse will offer nothing but cold comfort to the families of victims - policemen, soldiers, and civilians included," the senator said.

Marcos said she is planning to investigate the changes in RA 10591’s IRR and propose amendments to the said measure.