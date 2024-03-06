No Senate committee chairmanship revamp – Zubiri

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Wednesday said there would be no reshuffling of committee chairmanships in the upper chamber.

“No. There is no revamp. There is no such thing,” Zubiri told reporters in a press briefing.

He also noted that Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s committee chairmanships would be retained.

When asked if Estrada would be stripped of committee chairmanships, he replied there was “no reason” to do so.

Estrada chairs the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development and the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation.

Estrada's name was mentioned as a potential replacement for Zubiri as the upper chamber’s leader.

Zubiri’s leadership was threatened anew following a rumored coup purportedly carried out by “external forces.”

Estrada categorically denied that he is eyeing for the highest position in the Senate.

“To quell all speculations, there’s no truth to it,” he told reporters in a chance interview at the Senate.

Aside from him, Senators Cynthia Villar and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. were also floated as possible contenders for the Senate presidency.

They both denied eyeing such a position.

Of 24 senators, a total of 17 senators, including Estrada, expressed support for Zubiri’s leadership through a manifesto of support.