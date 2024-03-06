DoJ wants probe on mail order bride scheme

The Department of Justice on Wednesday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct an extensive investigation on the alleged resurgence of mail order brides — a scheme where Filipinas agree to marry foreigners often for a fee or the prospect of migrating abroad.

It added that the probe order stemmed from the interception of a 20-year-old Filipina and an older Chinese man at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 bound for Shenzhen, China recently.

The individuals have been handed over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation and potential legal action.

According to Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Atty. Mico Clavano, the documents presented by the Filipina might be falsified.

“Falsifying public documents is a serious matter. When a public document is presented, it should immediately evoke trust as authentic and valid,” Clavano said. “If the proliferation of fake public documents continues, it will erode trust in the agencies issuing these valid documents.”

The Filipina during questioning, presented a marriage certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority, indicating they were married in a restaurant in Pasig City but further questioning by the Bureau of Immigration make it difficult for her to provide basic details of their supposed marriage.