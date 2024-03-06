Bea Alonzo at Dominic Roque nagkabalikan na?

True kaya ang nasulat sa isang popular website na nagkabalikan na sina Bea Alonzo at Dominic Roque?

‘Yan kasi ang chika at inaayos na raw ng dating magdyowa ang gusot sa pagitan nila.

Matatandaang nag-release ng official statement ang dating couple, saying na hindi na matutuloy ang kanilang kasal.

“After much thought, consideration, and care, we have mutually decided to amicably end our engagement. It was not an easy decision. We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions, and insults,” sabi nila sa statement.

“Unfortunately, some even confirmed out breakup without our consent, created ridiculous stories that had no basis and were utterly false, so we felt the need to share this announcement with great sadness, for our peace of mind and our families,” dagdag pa nila.

Kung totoong nagkabalikan na sila, matuloy na kaya ang kasal?

***

Kaliwa’t kanang batikos ang inabot ng news anchor na si Ted Failon matapos itong magkomento ng hindi maganda sa SB19 member na si Justin.

“Sana magkaroon tayo ng grupo na hindi naman kataasan ang tangos ng ilong. Para talagang original.”

Yan ang komento ni Ted na talagang umani na batikos mula sa fans ng SB19.

Sa comment section ng isang popular online website, galit na galit ang fans kay Ted.

“Hi @News5PH kindly remind Ted Failon that: Not every Filipino is pango. There’s nothing with being a mixed Filipino. Nagpaenhance man or not walang mali dun. SB19 is our Country’s Pride. When you made a mistake, aknowledge it & apologize.”

“Uy grabe sya! Ang harsh namn manong ted.. May mga knya knya nman market & appeal sa audience. Isa pa. I find their performance amusing minus the hair & make up. Legit na magaling sila.”

“Yes, they really do their best to the be PPOP kitang kita at rinig na rinig yan sa musika nila. Sad at may mga taong titingnan ang looks bago makinig sa songs nila.”

“Legit ang nose nya throwback pics nya matangos talaga buong pamilya nya matangos ang ilong.”

“yes hindi applicable ang inggit pikit, dapat sakanya mulat makinig. At magresearch siya. Sadyang ganyan ang ilong ni Justin. SB19 ei madaming makabayang kanta at ipipilit ni Ted na nagpapaka-Korean. Un ang aso ei. kung mangyan ba ang hitsyura nang mga yan, may manonood?”

“Pag di matangos ang ilong binabash, pag matangos ilong, may sinasabi pa din. Ewan ko talaga sa ating mga pinoy. Basta ako fan ako ng sb19 dahil magaling sila period.”

“Gusto yata ni Ted mala Chito Miranda at Yael Yuzon hehe.”

“Uy grabe sya! Ang harsh namn manong ted.. May mga knya knya nman market & appeal sa audience. Isa pa. I find their performance amusing minus the hair & make up. Legit na magaling sila.”

May mga nagtanggol naman kay Ted.

“I don’t think he’s bashing. Totoo namang macoconfuse ka kung Kpop ba mga yan o Pinoy.”

“Nah. He was just saying his observation as it is. Hindi applicable yang inggit pikit comeback kay Ted. And between Ted and that Kpop wannabe, I’ll go for Ted any day!”

***

Tuwang-tuwa ang netizens sa paraan ng pagpapalaki ng It’s Showtime host na si Jhong Hilario sa kanyang anak na si Sarina.

Kasi naman, ini-expose ni Jhong si Sarina sa maraming activities and that includes playing football.

Sa kanyang latest Instagram videos, ipinakita ni Jhong si Sarina habang nagpapraktis ng football.

Of course, ang daming natuwa.

“Good Job Sarina. you really are a smart kid. At a very young age, she started loving to do sports. Good job also to kuys Jhong and his wife.”

“At a very young age, Sari can do a lot of things already. Amazing baby girl who sings, vlogs, dances and now, she’s into football.”

“Very talented Sarina. Dancer na Singer pa sporty pa.”

“So smart little one…. At her young age she can follow through with other kids.”

“This little girl will reach highest grade in her life.”