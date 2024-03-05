NATION

Users report getting logged out of Facebook, IG accounts

Users report getting logged out of Facebook, IG accounts
Photo courtesy of Unsplash

Social media users reported that Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are currently experiencing downtime as of Tuesday evening, 5 March.

According to Ookla's Downdetector, more than 86,300 users reported that they countered errors, particularly getting logged out of their accounts, while using the social media platform as of 11:26 pm.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph