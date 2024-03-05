Users report getting logged out of Facebook, IG accounts

Social media users reported that Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are currently experiencing downtime as of Tuesday evening, 5 March.
According to Ookla's Downdetector, more than 86,300 users reported that they countered errors, particularly getting logged out of their accounts, while using the social media platform as of 11:26 pm.
Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/
Follow us on our social media
Facebook: @tribunephl
Youtube: TribuneNow
Twitter: @tribunephl
Instagram: @dailytribunephl
TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial
Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6