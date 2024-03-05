‘Sex traffickers’ nabbed in Tarlac

Operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation arrested two individuals while eight women — five of them minors — were rescued from a bar engaged in sex trafficking in Concepcion, Tarlac.

Authorities identified the arrested suspects as Angelita Quilanting Mallari and Josie Hipolito Quilanting, also known as Mommy Sandra and owner of the establishment that was the subject of the operation.

Agents of the NBI Human Trafficking Divison collared the suspects during operations conducted last 28 February by agents of the NBI’s Human Trafficking Division, Cybercrime Division and Violence Against Women and Children Division.

The NBI said their operatives were able to rescue eight trafficked victims, five of whom are minors.

Those arrested were charged before the Prosecutor’s Office of Concepcion with violations of Republic Act 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, and RA 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Initial reports disclosed that the operation stemmed from the referral made by Sagip ng Muntinlupa, the Social Service Department of the Muntinlupa City government, about the case of a mother who sought help to locate her 15-year-old daughter who was allegedly recruited by the bar as a sex worker.