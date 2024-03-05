Political speculations in BARMM

A series of events in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao did not escape the critical attention of gadflies masquerading as political pundits. To an objective mind, they were unrelated. In fact, one would admit that they were justified moves and a component of the raison d’etre of the BARMM that could contribute to a robust democracy in the region. No one should suspect that they were political chess moves to further political and electoral interests because, as this writer sees it, they were not.

This column concedes that they were not the product of a conspiratorial design or inter-connected, and any dubiety speculation is devoid of basis. But we should not trivialize them. Armchair critics and “Marites” or rumor-mongers are making an issue out of it. Unfortunately, the circumstances, if not the zeitgeist, helped fuel the speculations.

A fortnight ago, there was a report about a call by the BARMM leadership for a general assembly of members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Cotabato City. This came amid assemblies organized by party-list organizations, obviously prepping for the 2025 maiden parliamentary election. Some observed that the number of target participants had dwindled, prompting critics to hypothesize that the Front is losing its grip on its members whose fealty could be waning.

As a side story, there was an exposé by Senator Jinggoy Estrada on complaints by rebel returnees of a 50 percent “kaltas” or deduction from the P100,000 government financial assistance given to them.

Then coming on the heels of the MILF general assembly, was a report that the BARMM interim parliament, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, which is dominated by MILF members, enacted a law granting lifetime benefits to fighters of the Front. An initial amount of P500 million was allegedly earmarked to kick off the humanitarian program for a still undetermined number of mujahideen. They will each receive a lump sum of P84,000 and a monthly allowance of P7,000 from BARMM.

The nitpickers connected the dots. Their fertile minds raised the fear that the financial subsidy could be used for dubious purposes, not the least for the election. The filing of certificates of candidacy for the parliamentary election is eight months from today, and one cannot help but speculate that these moves could help the MILF maintain its stewardship of the BARMM.

Can one imagine an election kitty of P500 million? What is the guarantee that no more laws will be enacted granting financial assistance in the guise of social amelioration to support candidates of the current BARMM government?

This column does not impute any bad intentions or malice in the appropriation law because, on its face, there are none. We also trust that the criteria for reasonable classification laid down by the Supreme Court in a litany of cases to prevent the abominable class legislation and sustain the “equal protection clause” of the Constitution is present in the law. There was a claim of a public consultation, but Maranaws were unaware of it.

While some worry that the speculation might gain traction, it is good that this issue was raised early. By then, the leadership of the BARMM will be alert that eyes are watching this specific program. To avoid any suspicion of irregularity, the processing and awarding of financial assistance should be transparent and strictly in accordance with accounting and auditing rules. We trust that the Office of the Bangsamoro Mujahideen, Under Special Circumstances established by law to oversee the program, will have members of proven integrity and objectivity.

The mantra of the BARMM leadership is moral governance, and it should strictly adhere to these core values. Any move less than that will be a mockery of the martyrdom of the mujahideens who gave their lives so that we and the generation of Moros tomorrow can enjoy peace and prosperity.

It is a sad reality and a bitter pill to swallow that the sitting administration always has the advantage in any election. So it is in BARMM.

amb_mac_lanto@yahoo.com