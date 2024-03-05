Basilan at 50: Better life for all

ISABELA CITY — Basileños are commemorating their province’s 50th founding anniversary following recent years of turbulence that transformed into a journey of peace, resilience and progress.

Basilan Governor Jim Salliman Hataman on Monday announced that this year’s celebrations — which kicked off on 27 February and will culminate on 7 March 2024 — carries the theme “Basilan@50: Advancing Our Gains, Expanding Our Capabilities Towards a Better Life for All.”

Reflected on the province’s journey, from its prosperous golden era in the 1960s to the challenges posed by the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group, leading to its eventual recovery from economic downturns.

“Basilan’s 50th anniversary is worth celebrating, even if we reminisce, let’s just make it a weapon, let’s make it our equipment or weapon to advance and raise the level of our struggle towards development,” Hataman said.

Meanwhile, 101st Brigade Infantry commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon expressed his appreciation for the provincial government’s activity which centered on peace and security.