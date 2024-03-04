Kuya Bong seeks intensified sanitation efforts

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently reiterated the need for the advanced development of clean drinking water supply and sanitation in the country.

This comes as the senator participated in the Philippine Association of Water District’s National Convention at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City last Thursday.

The event also saw the induction of new PAWD officers.

“The remote areas are very important, the ones that don’t have access to clean water yet. Let’s help them. I have only one request from you, to improve your service,” Go said.

PAWD has been instrumental in pushing for better water sanitation practices, a move that aligns with the objectives of the Philippine Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan which aims for universal access to safe, sufficient, affordable, and sustainable water supply, hygiene, and sanitation by 2030.

“Recognizing your invaluable contributions and the challenges that your sector faces, I want you to know that I remain committed to supporting local water districts as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, we have supported the funding of more than 140 water system projects all over the country,” Go said.

“I also support the Local Water Utilities Administration in its mission to develop local water districts into self-sustaining institutions through financial, technical, and institutional development and regulatory services,” he added.

The lawmaker also reinforced the significance of leadership and collaboration in achieving the ambitious goals outlined in the Philippine Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan.

He emphasized the critical role PAWD plays in realizing these goals, acknowledging the organization’s commitment to the welfare and health of the Filipino people through improved water management and sanitation services.