Bohol bangus hatchery yields record output

The Central Bangus Hatchery of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 7, located in Panganan, Calape, Bohol, has been operating at full capacity, boasting a stockpile of 1.7 million eggs harvested from its floating fish cages as of last month.

BFAR reported that unlike last year, when the spawning commenced in late March, this year witnessed an early onset, possibly attributed to the region’s recent warm water temperatures.

Serving eight municipalities, namely Calape, Tubigon, Talibon, Ubay and Candijay in Bohol, and Argao, Medellin and Bantayan Island in Cebu, the hatchery acts as a vital contributor to the fishery industry in the region.

According to Conrado Toston, officer-in-charge of the facility, the hatchery has emerged as the leading producer of bangus eggs, larvae, and fry among the BFAR-operated hatcheries nationwide.

It has, in fact, clinched the Top Producing Fry award of the National Bangus Program in 2023, Toston said. Last year alone, the hatchery produced over 121.8 million eggs and 8.6 million fry, significantly bolstering Region 7’s fish sufficiency.

Due to the hatchery’s surplus, it has also extended support beyond regional boundaries in recent years. In 2020, it supplied Region 8 with 1.1 million bangus eggs and one million bangus larvae, aiding in post-disaster recovery efforts following Typhoon Ambo.

Established in 2003, the hatchery features 10 floating fish cages, each nurturing a broodstock of 100 healthy bangus breeders. The spawning season spans March to October, with the off-season dedicated to conditioning them through rest and a high-protein diet.

Beneficiaries of the hatchery, ranging from individual fisherfolk, fisherfolks’ associations, fishpond operators, to enthusiasts, receive support in the form of eggs, larvae, and fry, which are priced at a fraction of the cost compared to those sourced from private companies, as well as a start-up capital of P750,000 to kickstart their own ventures.

“The return on investment has been great since we provided capital. They also always call us eagerly and we ensure that there is regular communication, collaboration, and information exchange, such as providing updates on new technologies and advancements in aquaculture regarding the feedback of the beneficiaries,” Toston said.