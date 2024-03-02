Port City of Olongapo ready to cater EVs

Olongapo City, Zambales — The local government here is eyeing to promote the use of electric vehicles in the city following the inauguration of charging stations inside the SM City Olongapo Central and SM City Olongapo Downtown recently.

In a statement, Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. stressed that as car manufacturers churn out electric vehicles, there is a need for more charging stations as it is becoming a necessity for any city or town in the country.

The official cited that inaugurated charging stations are the first in-mall electric vehicle facility in the city.

According to SM City Olongapo Central Mall Manager Ariel Ferrer, these charging stations are a result of SM Supermalls’ partnership with the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation and the Department of Trade and Industry to accelerate the government’s renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

“Aside from this, the free EV charging stations further advances the Zero Emissions agenda of SM to increase the use of renewable energy to 50 percent across all of its business segments, ahead of the national goal to be 35 percent renewable by 2030,” Ferrer said.

The charging stations are open during mall hours, with Ferrer citing that charging will be free of charge. The charging stations are situated at the Ground Level Parking of SM City Olongapo Central and Level 5 Parking of SM City Olongapo Downtown.