OPAMINE, 10ID feted for insurgency-free status

DAVAO CITY — Vice President Sara Duterte has lauded the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao, the 10th Infantry Division and various agencies in the Davao Region for successfully maintaining the insurgency-free status of the Davao Region.

In a ceremony on Wednesday, the Vice President expressed gratitude to stakeholders for the peace gains of the region and its sustainability.

“Since Davao Region is already insurgency-free, we don’t have problems with that. But, if there are any issues, any complaints that the other group can use, it can spark movements from the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front,” Duterte said.

The Vice President also appealed to stakeholders to help the country protect the indigenous people’s youth and the student sector from the recruitment perpetrated by the New People’s Army.

“We ask your help to make sure that these learners will study in the schools and they will finish their studies,” Duterte said.

OPAMINE Secretary Leo Magno, on the other hand, said they are making sure that peace will be sustained in the region, being the Cabinet officer for Regional Development and Security for the Davao Region.