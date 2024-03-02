DTI, Aurora State College of Technology ink pact

Baler, Aurora — The Department of Trade and Industry and the Aurora State College of Technology are set to broaden their collaboration that will strengthen the entrepreneurial mindsets among students.

This as the DTI and the college seek to cover more ground for them to foster an innovative and entrepreneurial approach among ASCOT students.

“We can entice students to look into entrepreneurship by providing them with grants and technology, access to mentorship sessions and workshops, and networking opportunities to enable them to fulfill their business aspirations,” said DTI provincial director Aldrin Veneracion.