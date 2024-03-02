DA turns over onion cold storage facility

Laur, Nueva Ecija — The Department of Agriculture in Central Luzon recently turned over a 20,000-bag capacity onion cold storage facility to a farmers’ association in Barangay San Vicente here last Thursday.

Laur Mayor Christopher Daus disclosed that the 20,000-bag capacity onion cold storage facility will be turned over to the San Vicente Alintutuan Irrigators Association via the DA’s High Value Crops Development Program.

He added that one of the dreams of the farmers of the association is to have their own cold storage facility as he expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his administration’s thrust in boosting the agricultural sector of the country.

Daus also thanked the DA Regional Field Office 3 and the Provincial Government of Nueva Ecija for the help in providing them with the cold storage facility, adding that small onion farmers will also benefit from the cold storage facility.

DA Assistant Secretary for Logistics Daniel Atayde, Bureau of Plant and Industry and National High Value Crops Development Program Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban, Regional Technical Director for Research, Regulatory and ILD Dr. Irene M. Adion, Regional High Value Crops Development Program Coordinator Engr. AB David, Executive Consultant for Provincial Agriculture Office Atty. Ferdinand Abesamis, Provincial Agriculturist Engr. Jovit B. Agliam, and Municipal Agriculturist Alvin Agbayani were on hand during the turn over ceremony.

They were accompanied by officials from the local government of Laur, and the officials and members of the San Vicente Alintutuan Irrigators Association led by chairman Erwin G. de Guzman.