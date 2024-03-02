Angeles City ‘dog killers’ convicted

Angeles City, Pampanga — The local government here on Thursday revealed that three individuals who allegedly slaughtered a dog for personal consumption in Barangay Lourdes Sur were found guilty by the Angeles City Municipal Trial Court Branch 3.

In a statement, the suspects were found guilty of violating Republic Act 8485, otherwise known as Animal Welfare Act of 1998, and were fined P6,000 each in a decision released last 13 February 2024.

The suspects — identified as Amorsolo David Guevarra, Renato Henson Halili, and Jerry Locading Mari — are now part of the local government’s history as it is the first time that an LGU won a filed criminal case of this nature.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin, Jr. considered the conviction of the three men as a victory for the cause of animal welfare.

“Angeles City is a refuge for stray canines and felines rescued by the City Veterinary Office, and I hope that this victory will serve as a deterrent to those who would commit similar acts of cruelty,” Lazatin said.

The court said that the three accused pleaded guilty to the city government’s charges against them which was filed by Angeles City Veterinary Office Officer-In-Charge Dr. Christian Xyric C. Arcilla, who witnessed the cruelty inflicted to the animals by the accused.

Chief adviser IC Calaguas and executive assistant IV Reina Manuel, both known as animal advocates, were pleased with the trial court’s decision, commending both the prosecution and the trial court for their swift and decisive action in this case.

The case stemmed after Vice Mayor Vicenta Vega-Cabigting received a report of the slaughter in February of 2023 and immediately coordinated with the Mayor’s Office, which dispatched a response team who confirmed the incident.