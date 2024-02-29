DOJ welcomes appointment of new PCGG commissioner

The Department of Justice (DOJ) proudly welcomes the appointment of Atty. Rogelio Quevedo as one of the Commissioners of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG).

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said, "We are delighted to have Commissioner Rogelio Quevedo assume the position at the PCGG. His extensive background in law, coupled with years of dedicated public service, showcase his commitment to upholding justice that aligns seamlessly with the values we hold dear at the DOJ."

Quevedo, as a commissioner, will play an important role in advancing the DOJ's mission to combat corruption and pursue cases related to ill-gotten wealth. His appointment is a strategic step towards reinforcing the rule of law and promoting a government accountable to the public.

He was the former Government Corporate Counsel of the country.

Serving in various capacities within the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC), he has demonstrated his legal acumen in advising government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) on legal matters, ensuring the proper use of public resources.

Remulla said the background of Quevedo at the OGCC serves as a strong foundation to his subsequent appointment as Commissioner of the PCGG.

“I congratulate Commissioner Quevedo, the DOJ looks forward to working collaboratively with you to achieve shared goals in the pursuit of justice and public welfare,” added Remulla.