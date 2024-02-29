230 barangays get new service vehicles in Zambales

Iba, Zambales — A total of 230 barangays were given a service vehicle each in this province to provide better mobility for government services to reach far-flung areas in Zambales.

According to Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr., these 230 service vehicles were released in batches among the 13 municipalities, are meant to improve community mobility and increase access by residents to government services.

Ebdane said that the vehicles are all Isuzu Traviz light-duty trucks modified into utility vans that can seat 18 passengers and the driver. With the seats folded, the trucks can take in cargo of up to 1,665 kilograms.

The trucks are expected to be an essential workhorse for various barangay operations, especially those in remote areas, Ebdane also pointed out.

The barangay service vans were procured along with various motor vehicles and heavy equipment covered by a P2.6-billion loan facility for priority development projects of the provincial government.

Barangay chairman Roselen Tabunday, 66, from the upland barangay of Maguisguis in Botolan, said the new Traviz vans are especially crucial during health emergencies.

“Kung may mga magpapagamot galing sa Baytan (eastern villages), o may manganganak na dadalhin sa ospital, ay tamang-tama ito,” Tabunday said.

Other than being used by the barangay council, the new Traviz van is also being borrowed for transport by schools in Maguisguis that have no vehicles of their own.

“Sobrang laking tulong ito para sa barangay,” echoed Poonbato barangay chairman Gary Guevarra, 46, who added that their Traviz vehicle also serves as the patrol car for barangay tanods at night.

“Hinihiram din ng mga teachers, katulad nang magpunta ang mga Day Care teachers at estudyante sa Pampanga. Kaysa mag-arkila pa sila ng sasakyan, kakargahan na lang nila ang diesel ito at okey na,” he added.

Both Tabunday and Guevarra said the new Traviz trucks are way better than the multicabs issued to them previously. “Pangatlong sasakyan na namin itong Traviz; dati ay nakatanggap kami ng dalawang mini,” Tabunday said.

In San Felipe town, barangay kagawad Helen Reguindin, 61, said their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic had emphasized the need for a service vehicle for use in remote communities like Paite, which is about seven kilometers from the town proper.

She said that the barangay has been issued a tricycle, but this has been given for the priority use of members of the indigenous Ayta tribe in the area.

“Malayo ang lugar namin; kung sakaling may mga emergency, kailangan talaga na may sasakyang magagamit,” she said.