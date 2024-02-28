PBBM urges Quiboloy to attend congressional hearings

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday has urged controversial religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to participate in ongoing congressional hearings, stating that failing to do so could lead to a "bigger mess."

Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) who is also

the self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God," faces allegations of sexual abuse and franchise violations at his media network, Swara Sug Media Corporation, which runs and operates Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

In a recorded audio, Quiboloy said that he is currently in hiding due to concerns for his safety. He accused the governments of the US and the Philippines of collaborating to orchestrate his elimination through rendition.

"I would just advise him, if he has something to say, if he has an opportunity in both the House and the Senate hearings to tell his side of the story, now if he says it's not true, nothing like that happened, then let him say it," Marcos Jr. told the media in an interview before departing to Canberra, Australia.

The President emphasized that attending the hearings would allow Quiboloy to defend himself and avoid further complications.

He warned that continued absence could result in contempt charges, further escalating the situation.

"If he doesn't show up, he will be held in contempt," Marcos Jr. stated. "If it continues, It will be a bigger mess," Marcos Jr. added.

Both the House and Senate committees have issued subpoenas compelling Quiboloy's presence.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality, has warned of a possible arrest order if Quiboloy fails to appear at the 5 March hearing.

“Our next hearing is on 5 March and if Mr. Quiboloy does not show up, I will cite him in contempt and have him arrested,” Hontiveros said.

On the other hand, the House committee on legislative franchises is set to hear the SMNI franchise issue on 12 March.

House Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., for his part, said Quiboloy should follow the congressional subpoena and understand that no one is above the law.

"We remind Pastor Quiboloy that he must comply with the subpoena, or we will have no choice but to hold him in contempt and proceed with his arrest," Gonzales Jr. said.