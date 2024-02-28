PBBM set to strengthen Phl-Au ties with three key deals

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to bring home three deals back to the Philippines as he departed the country for Canberra, Australia on Wednesday for a two-day state visit.

The Chief Executive will be in Canberra until 29 February. He will go back to Australia again from 4 to 6 March for the ASEAN-Australia Commemorative Summit in Melbourne.

In his departure speech, Marcos said that his trip to Canberra is a chance for both countries to work together more on many areas, such as trade and security.

"I will also have the opportunity to expand our wide-ranging cooperation with Australia through the formalization and signing of three agreements," Marcos Jr. said, without exactly specifying the agreements up for formalization and signing.

"Collaboration in these additional fields is a clear indication that the Strategic Partnership which we have embarked upon provides greater energy and optimism for closer cooperation that is mutually beneficial to both Filipinos and Australians," Marcos Jr. added.

The Chief Executive said it's his turn to reciprocate Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit in the Philippines and extend to Australia the country's "strong commitment to this partnership, to this friendship and this alliance."

Marcos will be able to speak to the Australian Parliament to discuss the Philippines' commitment to their country and tackle other areas of cooperation and regional issues, including the South China Sea.

"I hope to bring home with me a more robust, warmer, and closer Philippine-Australian relations," he added.

"I will make sure to acknowledge the ever-growing relations on defense and security with one of our only two Status of Visiting Forces partners as highlighted last year by the success of Exercise Alon and the Maritime Cooperative Activity," Marcos said.

Governor-General David Hurley invited Marcos to come to Australia. Hurley visited the Philippines almost two years ago to speak for the Australian people at Marcos' inauguration event.