PBBM considers combining cha-cha plebiscite with 2025 local elections

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is exploring the possibility of conducting a plebiscite on proposed changes to the 1987 Constitution alongside the 2025 local elections to save on government spending.

Before departing to Canberra, Australia for his visit, Marcos Jr. told the media in an interview that it would be expensive for the government to hold separate elections for the plebiscite and the 2025 midterm elections.

"We are really studying that because if we separate the election and the plebiscite, it's like having two elections, which is very costly," Marcos Jr. said.

He highlighted the potential cost savings of holding both events together, particularly due to the need for separate preparations if conducted individually. However, he acknowledged the legal complexities of such a move, as the nature of a plebiscite differs from regular elections.

"There is some legal consequence there... but if we are able to incorporate the two exercises together, as a practical matter, I think that would be helpful," Marcos Jr. said.

This suggestion comes amid pressure from the House of Representatives to hold the charter change (cha-cha) plebiscite before July of this year.

But Marcos Jr. stressed that the House of Representatives' proposed July 2024 timeframe for the plebiscite wouldn't necessarily dictate the actual date. He emphasized the possibility of postponing it until May 2025 to coincide with the local elections.

"It doesn't mean that once the House or the Senate finishes, we have to hold the plebiscite immediately," the Chief Executive said.

He said the government is exploring options and mechanisms for the plebiscite, and that a final decision will prioritize practicality and cost-effectiveness: "We're studying it, and I think there's potential there that we could possibly explore. So, we'll see. It really comes down to a practical thing."