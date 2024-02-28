King Rodriguez

'Kalinga' forum in San Andres

LOOK: Residents of Barangays 722, 723, 724, 742, 743, and 744 listen to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila Police District director, BGen Arnold Thomas Ibay, during the barangay forum, "Kalinga sa Maynila," held in San Andres, Manila on Wednesday, 28 February 2024. Ibay advised them to refrain from engaging in any illegal activities to guarantee the safety of the neighborhood, while also reminding parents and guardians of children to keep an eye on them at all times so that they won't get involved in any trouble. | via KING RODRIGUEZ