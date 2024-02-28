Déjà vu comin’ to haunt us

It’s kind of funny, but haven’t you noticed? There’s always room for debate, especially regarding commemorating events like the People Power Revolution.

Over the last weekend, people were astounded that the 25th of February, which they usually celebrated as the People Power Anniversary, was no longer on the list of special non-working holidays beginning this year. Proclamation 368, issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., made this possible.

Critics and survivors of the dictatorship immediately denounced the move, saying it was the latest attempt to revise history and deodorize the martial law regime of the President’s father and namesake.

On 30 January 2007, then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo signed Proclamation No. 1224, declaring 22 to 25 of February every year “Edsa People Power Commemoration Week.” That year, the 25th fell on a Sunday. In 2018, Duterte declared the 25th of February a holiday despite falling on a Sunday.

As we dust off our history books and engage in the perennial national pastime of arguing about politics, let’s take a flippant dive into the contentious issue of whether the 25th of February, the anniversary of People Power, should be declared a national holiday, despite the decision — or indecision — of President Marcos Jr.

Because, you know, nothing says “national holiday” like a good ol’ debate.

First off, Marcos’ name alone triggers a thousand debates and a million memes. With Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the helm, it’s like déjà vu (a sense of having already seen something you’re currently experiencing) coming back to haunt us, right?

Now, some folks might argue that declaring the People Power anniversary a national holiday is akin to poking the Marcos family with a stick, stirring up memories they’d rather leave buried in the backyard.

But isn’t that what politics is all about? Stirring the pot and watching the drama unfold like a reality TV show?

Now, to be fair, People Power was kind of a big deal. Imagine a nation collectively deciding they’d had enough of a dictatorship and rallying together to kick the guy out. It was like a real-life underdog story, complete with throngs of people flooding the streets, catchy chants, and enough yellow ribbons to outfit a small army. So why not celebrate that monumental moment with a day off from work and some fireworks?

But hold your horses because here’s where things get interesting. Sure, declaring the 25th of February a national holiday might seem like a no-brainer to some, but what about the naysayers?

What about those who argue that we shouldn’t dwell on the past and let bygones be bygones and focus on the future? After all, there’s a fine line between commemoration and dwelling on nostalgia like it was going out of style.

And let’s not forget the practical implications. I mean, come on, do we really need another day off from work? Sure, it’s nice to kick back and relax, but think about the poor souls who must keep the country running while the rest of us are binge-watching Netflix and eating junk food. Plus, do we really want to give the Marcos family another reason to stir up the drama and hog the spotlight?

Then again, maybe declaring the People Power anniversary a national holiday could be just what the doctor ordered. Maybe it’s exactly what we need to remind ourselves of the power of collective action, of standing up for what’s right, and of never underestimating the impact of a few determined individuals with a lot of heart.

Maybe, just maybe, it’s a chance for us to come together as a nation, put our differences aside, and celebrate the fact that we did something pretty darn cool once upon a time.

In the end, whether or not February 25th becomes a national holiday again is anyone’s guess. Maybe President Marcos Jr. will have a change of heart and decide to throw us all a bone. Or maybe we’ll continue to argue about it until the end of time, like a never-ending game of political ping-pong.

At least we’ll always have the memories, right? So, here’s to People Power, whether it’s a national holiday or just another day on the calendar.

After all, as they say, history has a funny way of repeating itself.

E-mail: mannyangeles27@gmail.com