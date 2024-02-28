300 houses damaged in Parañaque fire

About 300 families were affected by the fire that hit a residential area in Barangay San Isidro, Parañaque City on Tuesday evening.

The first alarm was raised by authorities to fourth alarm as the fire quickly spread in the area and was extinguished after a few hours.

The estimated cost of damage to property reached about P800,000, one male resident was injured and underwent medical treatment immediately.

The firefighters faced some difficulties as the area is located near the Manila Memorial Park and some had to pass through a creek.

Some of the affected residents temporarily stayed at the cemetery for the night while around 8 p.m., the fourth alarm was raised because fire volunteers arrived only after responding to other fire incident.

Barangay officials said the fire victims will be temporarily housed in San Dionisio Gym.