SCS issues on the table in Marcos visit to Australia

The Philippines and Australia are set to discuss the South China Sea during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit at the end of this month, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday.

“In terms of defense and security, that will actually be talked about, will be discussed,” DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a Palace briefing. “But also, in terms of what’s happening in the region and what is happening within our region, one issue will be the South China Sea.”

Given their status as maritime countries, she emphasized the issue’s importance to both nations.

“It cannot be denied that it will be something that will have to be raised as well,” Daza said.

The Philippines and Australia have strengthened their defense and security cooperation in recent years with joint military exercises and increased collaboration on maritime security.

The DFA said the President’s trip to Canberra, Australia’s capital, on the invitation of Governor General David Hurley, holds importance as it marks the first time a Filipino leader will address the Australian Parliament.

Daza said his speech is expected to focus on the future of the Philippines-Australia strategic partnership, drawing from the countries’ shared history, strong people-to-people ties, and commitment to a rules-based international order.

She said the activities in Canberra will aim to strengthen the existing collaboration and explore new avenues for cooperation as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 78th anniversary of their diplomatic relations later this year.