PBBM urges Pag-IBIG Fund to expand home mortgage accessibility

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. challenged the Pag-IBIG Fund, the Philippines' national housing agency, on Monday to make its home mortgage financing "even more accessible" to Filipinos while balancing sustainability.

"This is to inspire Filipinos today, and the generations to come, to work hard to reach their goal of a house that they can call their own," the President stated during the Pag-IBIG Fund Chairman's Report on Tuesday.

Acknowledging the agency's strong foundation, Marcos praised Pag-IBIG's "proud DNA" built on the collaborative approach of "ikaw, bangko, industriya, gobyerno" (you, bank, industry, government), comparing it to the four sturdy posts of a house.

He further emphasized the importance of these four pillars, saying: "These are your funds' greatest and strongest building materials."

Drawing a parallel between building a nation and building a home, Marcos Jr. emphasized unity and faith as key drivers of success.

"I have always believed that when we are united behind one great purpose, there is nothing that can stop the Filipinos from realizing it. Whether building a nation or a home, this belief in ourselves is our fighting faith," he said.

“With millions of our countrymen denied the right to decent shelter, the stakes could not be higher. So, our task is clear: To build the most number of housing units by any administration,” the President added.