PBBM to address SCS dispute in Australia visit

The Philippines and Australia are set to discuss the South China Sea issue as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will visit Australia by the end of this month, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday.

This comes amidst heightened tensions in the disputed waters, where China has been accused of militarizing and asserting its expansive territorial claims.

"We have very strong defense and security relations with Australia," said DFA Spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a Palace briefing.

"In terms of defense and security, that will actually be talked about, will be discussed. But also, in terms of what's happening in the region and what is happening within our region, one issue will be the South China Sea," Daza added.

She also emphasized the importance of the issue for both nations, given their status as maritime nations. "It cannot be denied that it will be something that will have to be raised as well," she said.

The Philippines and Australia have been strengthening their defense and security cooperation in recent years, with joint military exercises and increased collaboration on maritime security.

In the meantime, DFA said that Marcos Jr.'s trip to Australia's capital, upon the invitation of Governor General David Hurley, holds importance as it marks the inaugural occasion of a Filipino leader addressing the Australian Parliament.

Daza said Marcos Jr. will have the distinct honor of addressing the Australian Parliament. His speech is expected to focus on the future of the Philippines-Australia strategic partnership, drawing from the countries' shared history, strong people-to-people ties, and commitment to a rules-based international order.

She added that the activities in Canberra aim to not only strengthen existing collaboration but also explore new avenues for cooperation as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 78th anniversary of their diplomatic relations later this year.