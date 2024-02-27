PBBM calls for long-term visions in municipal development

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday told the municipal mayors to prioritize long-term, "transformational" projects over short-term initiatives focused on "optics and gimmickry" during a recent speech.

In his speech at the 2024 General Assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, Marcos Jr. told the mayors to look beyond who will get to inaugurate completed projects and instead focus on initiatives with lasting benefits.

"We really need to make many structural changes. The world has truly changed, and we can no longer do what we used to do," Marcos Jr. said.

"Serve the greater good instead of meekly settling for short gestation periods that are only high in optics and in gimmickry," Marcos added.

Marcos said serving the people means going for ambitious projects that span several terms, without regard for who will inaugurate them when completed, instead of picking ones that are ribbon-cutting ready before elections and the campaign.

He emphasized the need for collaboration between the national and local governments, the private sector, and the citizenry to tackle challenges like technological advancements and economic complexities.

"Mandates should not be wasted on petty things," Marcos stated, urging the mayors to utilize their positions for "grand things" and focus on the collective well-being of their constituents.

He highlighted the importance of leaving a lasting positive impact, even if the credit for completed projects falls to future administrations.

The President tied his message to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing the need for sustainable development that meets present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own.

"Municipalities are not mere implementors of national progress because you too can initiate your own programs. Municipalities should not be treated as passive receivers of projects from the National Government. You must actively incubate your initiatives, your own projects,” Marcos said.

In a separate remarks during the event, Marcos Jr. stressed the need to prioritize the marginalized and vulnerable, urging the mayors to ensure "equal access to abundant opportunities and essential resources for every citizen."

He emphasized the importance of inclusivity and highlighted the need for "thoughtful policies" and "decisive actions" to create a unified nation.

"Let us embark on this collective journey towards progress, guided by transparency, accountability, & good governance," Marcos Jr. said.

He expressed his belief that with their commitment to these values, the Philippines can achieve its goal of becoming a "more developed and prosperous nation."

He called for unified action and collaboration among all municipalities to achieve the shared goal of building a "Bagong Pilipinas" (New Philippines).