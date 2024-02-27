LATEST

Outstanding Australian-educated Filipinos awarded

LOOK: The Australian Embassy in the Philippines recognizes outstanding Australian-educated Filipinos who have used their education to make a good contribution to their community at the 2024 Australia Alumni Excellence Awards (AAEA) on Monday, 26 February 2024, at the Peninsula Manila. Here, awardees from the Special Citation, Young Achiever Award, Excellence in Innovation Award, and Alumnus of the Year, pose for a photo after receiving their awards with Australian Embassy Deputy Head of Mission in the Philippines Dr. Moya Collett and judges. | via KING RODRIGUEZ